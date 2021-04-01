Michael Chandler: Dan Hooker A Tougher Test Than Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler believes Dan Hooker is a harder fight than Charles Oliveira is.

Chandler made his highly-anticipated UFC debut in the co-main event of UFC 257 against Dan Hooker. Entering the fight, many were expected to see how Chandler would fare in the UFC. Early on, the former Bellator lightweight champ used his pressure to frustrate Hooker and eventually landed a big shot that dropped the Kiwi and he finished him off via ground and pound just two-and-a-half minutes into the fight.

After the win, Chandler called for a big fight and he is getting just that. In the main event of UFC 262, “Iron” is set to face Oliveira for the vacant title. Although Oliviera is a lengthy winning streak, Chandler believes Hooker is a tougher test for him.

“I think Dan Hooker was a tougher test. And that’s not me predicting I’m gonna knock Oliveira out in two minutes because I knocked out Hooker in two-and-a-half,” Chandler said to ESPN. “I think if you look at the past fights, you look at past fights, you look at the mentality of…you look at the Poirier vs. Hooker fight, the Felder vs. Hooker fight, I mean, the guy is absolutely unbreakable.

“I was going to have to separate him from consciousness to beat him. And luckily, I was able to do that. Charles Oliveira is not that. I think Charles Oliveira is a tough competitor, but I think Dan Hooker has a lot bigger and better attributes.”

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler does have a point that Hooker took the best shots from Poirier and Felder and kept going forward. Oliveira, meanwhile, has been accused of giving up as many believe he quit against Felder and Max Holloway. Regardless, Chandler will still have his hands full on May 15 as he tries to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Do you think Michael Chandler will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 262?