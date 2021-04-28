Mike Tyson Reveals He’s Returning In September Against Lennox Lewis

Boxing legend Mike Tyson return to the boxing ring in September against another all-time great, Lennox Lewis.

When Tyson made his highly-anticipated return in November against Roy Jones Jr., many were uncertain how the two would look. Ultimately, it was a much better fight than many expected, as the two were in shape and landed some good shots.

After the fight, Tyson confirmed he would be having another exhibition bout and would be going all out in his return.

“I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on,” Tyson revealed on his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast. “It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.”

Tyson did recently say he would be coming back in May against Evander Holyfield, yet that will not be the case. Instead, Holyfield will face Kevin McBride in June and Tyson has announced he will return in September against Lennox Lewis.

“I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis,” Tyson told us TMZ Sports on Tuesday night on the way out of Catch in L.A. … “September.”

Roy Jones & Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis fought back in June of 2002 where Lewis won by eighth-round KO to defend his WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Tyson, as mentioned, made his return to the ring in November to the draw with Jones Jr. on the first Triller event. He ended his career on a two-fight losing skid as he suffered stoppage losses to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams. The former heavyweight champion holds notable wins over Carl Williams, Tony Tucker, and James Smith among countless others.

Lennox Lewis, meanwhile, is 55 and has not fought since June of 2003 where he knocked out Vitali Klitschko to defend his belts, in the fight before he knocked out Mike Tyson. In his career, the former heavyweight champ holds notable wins over Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and Hasim Rahman among others. He ended his career with a pro record of 41-2-1.

Will you be watching Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis in September?