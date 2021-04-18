MMA Fighters React To Ben Askren’s KO Loss & It’s Quite Brutal

The MMA community has reacted to Ben Askren’s KO loss to Jake Paul, and it ain’t pretty, folks.

Last night, YouTuber Jake Paul earned another KO victory, this time at the expense of the MMA community by taking out former ONE FC and Bellator world champion “Funky” Ben Askren. For the most part, Askren’s peers really let him have it. Check out the reactions for yourself below.

An Embarrassment to MMA?

After getting knocked out by Jake Paul last night, Ben Askren called the loss “embarrassing.” It would seem that many of his peers agreed.

I’m waking up with regrets and embarrassing highlights of Ben Askren getting KOd by Jake Paul 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 this life has to be a simulation. #PaulAskren — Keith “KO kid” Berry (@kokid951) April 18, 2021

Jesus Christ askren good riddance — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 18, 2021

Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️ I’m so disappointed. I owe a few people money too 😤 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) April 18, 2021

Why do you do this to me Ben…. — Bobby Nash 🔥 (@B_Nashty) April 18, 2021

This was more embarrassing than the knee #TrillerFight — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) April 18, 2021

Did the basketball guy last longer than Askren? — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) April 18, 2021

What a joke — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 18, 2021

This definitely takes away from Masvidals KO of Ben — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 18, 2021

.@jakepaul congrats on smashing the tomato can. — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) April 18, 2021

The Fix Is In?

Some fighters echoed the sentiments of many fans in thinking that Ben Askren took a dive in the fight.

Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work. #TrillerFightClub — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 18, 2021

How much you guys think Ben just got paid to let us all down? — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 18, 2021

I mean under the table. I know his purse was a half mill but surly he got a bonus for taking that dive — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 18, 2021

What a dive 🤦🏽‍♂️ @Benaskren . Got paid tho. Smfh line that shit up 😂 — Ike Villanueva (@hurricane_ufc) April 18, 2021

What’s Next for Jake Paul?

Other fighters reacted with some suggestions for who should be next for Jake Paul, including some fighters throwing their own names in the ring.

Hey @triller send me a contract and I will happily knock this fucker out in one round 💯 https://t.co/JSP5lNh9xh — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 18, 2021

Might sound far fetched but i guarantee it’s gonna be Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor before you know it. — Saad Awad (@SAADMMA) April 18, 2021

I am 1-0 pro boxing. Please throw the hands with me one time?! @danawhite let’s make it happen! https://t.co/gd7cVrtzCQ — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) April 18, 2021

Derek Brunson Looks At The Bright Side

Derek Brunson decided to share a ray of light in what was an otherwise dark and gloomy MMA Twitter last night by reminding everyone that MMA still has one notable boxing victory that is forever etched in history.

Never forget 13-15 record MMA fighter Artem Lobov beat Paulie Malignaggi a 2 x World champion boxer in a BOXING match ! #TrillerFight — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 18, 2021

Did you react like any of these fighters did following Ben Askren’s KO loss to Jake Paul?