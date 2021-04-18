MMA Fighters React To Ben Askren’s KO Loss & It’s Quite Brutal

The MMA community has reacted to Ben Askren’s KO loss to Jake Paul, and it ain’t pretty, folks.
Last night, YouTuber Jake Paul earned another KO victory, this time at the expense of the MMA community by taking out former ONE FC and Bellator world champion “Funky” Ben Askren. For the most part, Askren’s peers really let him have it. Check out the reactions for yourself below.
An Embarrassment to MMA?
After getting knocked out by Jake Paul last night, Ben Askren called the loss “embarrassing.” It would seem that many of his peers agreed.
The Fix Is In?
Some fighters echoed the sentiments of many fans in thinking that Ben Askren took a dive in the fight.
What’s Next for Jake Paul?
Other fighters reacted with some suggestions for who should be next for Jake Paul, including some fighters throwing their own names in the ring.
Derek Brunson Looks At The Bright Side
Derek Brunson decided to share a ray of light in what was an otherwise dark and gloomy MMA Twitter last night by reminding everyone that MMA still has one notable boxing victory that is forever etched in history.
Did you react like any of these fighters did following Ben Askren’s KO loss to Jake Paul?