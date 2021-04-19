Nate Diaz Responds to McGregor’s Steroid Accusations With Some Advice

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are continuing their feud on social media, and this time businesses are being involved.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have a long history together. Since they were matched up at UFC 196 back in 2016, they have had a flare for calling each other out. Despite a third fight between the two being promised, the trilogy bout has not panned out yet. However, that does not stop these two fighters from bad-mouthing each other any chance they get. Recently McGregor and Diaz began going back and forth again on Twitter, this time about steroid use.

“‘Everybody’s on steroids’ – Steroid user Nathan Diaz,” McGregor wrote on Twitter following a call out to the UFC’s Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky. Novitzky is the face of the UFC’s drug-testing program. McGregor feels that failed tests should be known to the public and blamed the false test by Diaz before UFC 244 for the reason so secrecy.

Nate Diaz Responds to McGregor’s Accusations In Diaz Fashion

There was more back and forth between Diaz and McGregor about McGregor’s conditioning system that he put in place called McGregor Fast. Then, Diaz took aim at McGregor and his fitness conditioning program.

@TheNotoriousMMA so I brought mgregor fast to life for you and u didn’t use it against mayweather kabob or dP ur supposed to learn and grow in this game grasshopper not keep fucking up the same way like a rookie 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 18, 2021

“@TheNotoriousMMA so I brought McGregor fast to life for you and u didn’t use it against Mayweather kabob or DP ur supposed to learn and grow in this game grasshopper not keep f–king up the same way like a rookie fisted hand,” Diaz wrote.

I’m write up a Diaz conditioning system to show how it’s really done anyway and shit on this stupid ass gregor fast bullshit this dumb fuck just copy’s all my moves anyway tryin to get on a bike and swim and shit 😂

Bruh u don’t know what the fuck your doing — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 18, 2021

“I’m write up a Diaz conditioning system to show how it’s really done anyway and shit on this stupid ass gregor fast bullshit this dumb fuck just copy’s all my moves anyway tryin to get on a bike and swim and shit Face with tears of joy. Bruh u don’t know what the fuck your doing.” Diaz continued.

Diaz has always been into conditioning for his fights. He rides bikes often and participates in triathlons. Following the loss to McGregor at UFC 202, many thought a third fight would be the next step for Diaz, but instead, he fought Anthony Pettis and then Jorge Masvidal. Perhaps this reignited fire between these two could be setting up the trilogy for later this year after McGregor faces off against Dustin Poirier in the summer.

