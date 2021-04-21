ONE Championship CEO Says Eddie Alvarez DQ Is Under Review

Following the controversial disqualification of Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT 1, the CEO says they are reviewing the incident.

During their four-week stint on the TNT network, ONE Championship has not been without controversy. Specifically, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez lost by disqualification to Iuri Lapicus due to striking his opponent to the back of the head. Despite the light warning that was issued, in the end, Alvarez received a red card and the fight was called off.

With an intention to appeal for a reversal, it seemed at the time the former champion might have a valid case, but last week, the CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong seemed like he was siding with the referee. Now, Sityodtong has seen enough to further investigate the possibility that the official might have made the wrong decision.

“It is under review. Sityodtong said to MMAJunkie. The panel of 15 independent internal and external martial arts experts are reviewing it. Here’s what we know factually, so far from the panel and also my own personal opinion: They’re definitely illegal blows. I don’t know, anywhere from three to five in the back of the head. You can see it in the stills, you can see it in the slow motion, but Eddie had no visibility. It’s not like Eddie was doing it intentionally, right? I don’t think there was any mal-intent by Eddie. Actually, I know. I know Eddie well, and he’s a good guy. There were two referee warnings, ‘Back of the head, back of the head,’ but Eddie still went for it.

Eddie Alvarez Issues A Red Card At ONE on TNT 1. Image Credit: ONE Championship

“Now, the question is whether the ref should’ve issued a red card and stopped the action, or if he should’ve issued a yellow card, a warning or a standup. I think that’s where the debate is: Is this really DQ material or is this a no contest material? … The question of red card comes down to the intent. If the panel thinks there was no mal-intent, then it’s possible that the DQ gets overturned to a no contest.”

Since the president of the fight promotion understands that a red card equals intent, he believes there is a possibility the result with Alvarez could be overturned. With a panel of fifteen people reviewing the matter, perhaps a potential no-contest result could be the more appropriate answer. The fact that ONE Championship has taken the matter so seriously is a good indicator that they have a vested interest in the athlete’s career and overall health.

