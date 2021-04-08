ONE on TNT 1 Results & Highlights: Johnson & Alvarez Both Lose

UPDATE: The card has concluded and the results are in! Scroll down to the bottom of this page to view the ONE on TNT 1 results!

ONE on TNT 1: Moraes vs. Johnson Preview

ONE Championship will land on primetime TNT for the first time tonight with ONE on TNT 1: Moraes vs. Johnson.

The main event will feature a flyweight championship bout between titleholder Adriano Moraes and MMA great Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has stated that Johnson is already the greatest of all time without question, so to capture a world title in another major promotion would do nothing but strengthen Johnson’s argument for GOAT status even more.

Speaking of GOAT status, former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will be facing Iuri Lapicus in the co-main event. Alvarez recently made headlines when he stated that if he were to capture the ONE lightweight title, that would make him the GOAT at 155 pounds. But first, “The Underground King” will have to get through Lapicus, who only has one loss on his professional record of 14-1.

The main card will also carry a Muay Thai bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams.

ONE on TNT 1: Moraes vs. Johnson airs tonight live on TNT at 10 PM EST, 7 PM PST. from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. You can find the results for the card right here on this page at the conclusion of the event. Here is the full lineup for tonight’s event:

ONE on TNT 1: Moraes vs. Johnson Results

The main card kicked off with Eddie Alvarez taking on Iuri Lapicus. Early in the first round, Alvarez was able to secure the takedown, but Lapicus was able to position himself to where Alvarez did not have a clear, legal landing point for his strikes. Alvarez attempted to deliver his strikes to a spot that fell right within the legal range, but he failed to do so and was disqualified for his efforts. Peep it out for yourself below:

Eddie Alvarez gets disqualified after an illegal hit on Lapicus.#ONEonTNT1 pic.twitter.com/UBMfXWmz9J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2021

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson attempted to pry the ONE flyweight title from the champ, Adriano Moraes. After a lengthy feeling-out process, the first round would end with Johnson on his back and Moraes controlling the action:

The champ taking it to Johnson 👀#ONEonTNT1 pic.twitter.com/FYEa3Xe5QQ — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) April 8, 2021

In the second round, Moraes would land a big uppercut to Johnson as Mighty Mouse was entering for a takedown. Then, in what can only be described as a remarkable feat of irony after Johnson recently argued why knees to a downed opponent should be legal throughout MMA, he was finished for the first time in his illustrious career by a knee while he was a downed fighter:

You can find the full results to tonight’s ONE on TNT 1: Moraes vs. Johnson card below:

MAIN CARD

ONE Championship Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes (c) def. Demetrious Johnson via KO (knee) Round 2, 2:24

Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez via DQ (illegal punches)

Tyler McGuire def. Raimond Magomedaliev via unanimous decision

PRELIMS (BR app, 8:30 PM ET)

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire unanimous decision

Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov via split decision

Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:48

