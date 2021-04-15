ONE on TNT 2 Results: Christian Lee Destroys Timofey Nastyukhin (Video)

ONE on TNT 2 has concluded, and Christian Lee has retained his lightweight championship.

The main event of ONE on TNT 2 saw Christian Lee make short work of Timofey Nastyukhin to retain the ONE Championship lightweight title. The fight lasted less than two minutes and makes for the six consecutive wins for the 22-year old champion. Nastyukhin entered the fight on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Eddie Alvarez and Pieter Buist, but he had no answers for Lee in the main event.

You can catch the exciting finish of the main event below:

Here are the full results from tonights’s ONE on TNT 2 event:

MAIN CARD

ONE Championship Lightweight Title Bout: Christian Lee (c) def. Timofey Nastyukhin via TKO (punches): Round 1, 1:13

PRELIMINARY CARD

Yoshiki Nakahara def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via disqualification (illegal kick) : Round 2, 4:53

Wang Shuo def. Kim Kyu Sung via knockout: Round 3, 1:51

Shuya Kamikubo def. Mitchell Chamale via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:13