ONE on TNT IV Highlights: Reinier de Ridder Wins, Alvarez Loses

ONE on TNT IV took place April 28, 2021, from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Here are the highlights and fast results from the event.

The main card tipped off with Colbey Northcutt, sister of Sage Northcutt, earn a submission victory over Courtney Martin to improve to 2-1, and undefeated in ONE Championship (2-0). Here are the highlights from her win:

The next bout saw another armbar finish when Shinya Aoki defeated Eduard Folayang, also in the very first round. Peep it out below.

Undefeated prospect Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane suffered his first career loss in controversial fashion. A right hand at the bell from his opponent, Kirill Grishenko, led to Reug Reug being unable to continue. Instaed of a disqualification, the victory was awarded to Grishenko via “retirement.” Check out the peculiar finish yourself below:

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was provided a quick turnaround following his controversial DQ loss turned no-contest from three weeks ago. Unfortunately for him, this time he would lose via decision, and there’s no overturning this one. Here is Alvarez somehow surviving a vicious first-round onslaught from Rae Yoon Ok.

The fight would ultimately turn out to become much more competitive. Here are a couple clips of the action:

In the main event, Reinier de Ridder defeated Aung La N Sang to become a double champion. Already reigning as the ONE middleweight champion, Ridder’s victory over Sang brought home the light heavyweight title as well. Here’s some of the action, with Ridder nearly putting the fight away in the first round with an arm-triangle choke.

ONE ON TNT IV QUICK RESULTS

ONE Championship Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Reinier de Ridder def. Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision

Rae Yoon Ok def. Eddie Alvarez via unanimous decision

Kirill Grishenko def. Oumar Kane via TKO (punch) – R2, 5:00

Shinya Aoki def. Eduard Folayang via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:20

Colbey Northcutt def. Courtney Martin via submission (armbar) – R1, 2:28

Keep it locked on MMANews.com for all the hot stories happening around the MMA world!