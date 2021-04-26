Poirier Proposes UFC 264 Fight Happen at 170 lbs, McGregor Responds

Dustin Poirier wants to fight Conor McGregor at 170, but that idea was shot dead on arrival.

At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will settle the score once and for all in the conclusion of their trilogy. Naturally, the fight will be contested at lightweight, as this is the weight class both men are ranked and also the same weight class the rematch took place in.

The rematch almost didn’t take place at 155 lbs., though. Let’s not forget that McGregor and Poirier had initially expressed interest in fighting at welterweight for the rematch before that idea was shot down by Dana White. Now, it’s McGregor doing the shooting down.

After Conor McGregor vowed to go up and challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the near future, Poirier weighed in by essentially asking, “Why wait?” On Sunday, despite never competing at welterweight before in his career, the former interim lightweight champion pitched the idea of moving the UFC 264 main event up a weight class.

“Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes,” Poirier proposed.

The usually gabby McGregor gave a swift response that was just about as short as possible.

Ever the grammarian and intellectual, McGregor was sure to place a period at the end of his one-word response to properly punctuate his rejection. It wasn’t long ago that McGregor rejected the idea of moving forward with the bout at all after all hell broke loose on Twitter regarding an absent donation, but that is all behind us now and 155 lbs. it will be when the two finalize their trilogy this July at UFC 264.

Would you rather see Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier compete at 170 lbs. or 155 lbs?