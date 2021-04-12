Poirier Puts McGregor On Full Blast For Reneging On Donation Promise

Dustin Poirier has taken it upon himself to put Conor McGregor on full blast ahead of their UFC 264 trilogy fight.

During the build-up to the second McGregor vs. Poirier fight at UFC 257, an observation made by fans and spectators was that McGregor was much friendlier than he has been in fight buildups of the past. He behaved in a similar fashion ahead of his previous bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, but fans and media still made note of this meeker, more sportsmanlike side of the charismatic Irishman ahead of UFC 257.

One of the gestures from McGregor that evoked this more affable impression of him was his commitment to dedicate $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation. Poirier himself even thanked McGregor for “starting the process” of finalizing the donation prior to their UFC 257 bout. Additionally, Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, thanked McGregor backstage for the donation after the event. As it turns out, the process that McGregor “started” is still yet to be completed according to his UFC 257 opponent.

Dustin Poirier Accuses McGregor Of Going Back On His Word

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier has been finalized for the UFC 264 main event. Both participants have already begun to interact on social media regarding the upcoming blockbuster, including making a pact to meet in the middle and let the fire fly.

Recently, McGregor made a prediction for how the fight will end in an attempt to resurrect Mystic Mac. The Notorious One predicted that the fight would end with a front kick to Poirier’s nose in the fourth round. The proud Lafayette resident shrugged off this prediction and instead outed McGregor for not living up to his word to donate to The Good Foundation despite multiple attempts from his team to reach out to McGregor.

“That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA You also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!”

Poirier also clarified why he thanked McGregor prior to UFC 257 when a fan theorized that he was merely promoting the fight by making these accusations.

“We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We’ve moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! Its a big one.”

McGregor has yet to reply to Poirier’s tweets. However, weeks after the UFC 257 event, he did tweet “No more Mr. Nice Guy.” Perhaps this is what he was referring to and he meant effective immediately.

What are your thoughts on these allegations from Dustin Poirier of McGregor reneging on his promise to donate to The Good Fight Foundation?