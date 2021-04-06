Quote: “Demetrious Johnson is the GOAT; There is No Question”

Demetrious Johnson has his legacy set in stone, but ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, believes “Mighty Mouse” is the MMA GOAT.

In October of 2018, ONE and the UFC made a historic trade as the UFC traded Johnson for Ben Askren. Although “Funky” only fought three times, all three were massive fights and he made Jorge Masvidal a star. Johnson, however, won the flyweight grand prix and is now looking to become the flyweight champ. For Sityodtong, he believes that cements Johnson’s legacy as the MMA GOAT.

“If you look at mixed martial arts, ‘DJ’ is the GOAT. There is no question,” Sityodtong said to MMAFighting. “Look at his credentials. Look at his track record of title defenses in the UFC. He has struggled in ONE Championship but he still managed to win the Grand Prix and now he obviously has a world title shot in front of him.

“I think for me it would be DJ, it would be ‘GSP’ (Georges St-Pierre), those are the two for me that are the true GOATs as far as the achievements in their eras,” Sityodtong said. “DJ still again approaching his prime. He’s not even in his prime in my opinion.”

Demetrious Johnson Faces New Challenge April 7

In order to cement his legacy as the GOAT, Johnson will need to beat Adriano Moraes for the belt on Wednesday night live on TNT. Moraes reclaimed his title last time out, and although he doesn’t have a big name as Johnson, Sityodtong knows people are overlooking the champ. All three of his losses are split decisions, and for Sityodtong he knows the fight is closer than many think.

“People are counting Adriano Moraes out but I think that’s a big, big mistake,” Sityodtong explained. “I think this is a 50/50 fight and here’s why — Adriano is 5-foot-9, 5-foot-10, giant of a flyweight. Very long, very lanky, skinny legs but a very big body, very long wingspan and he’s a black belt and he’s an incredible striker. He fights from both sides. He’s publicly gone on record saying he’s going to be the first one to finish DJ.

“Now DJ is obviously the GOAT but this is going to be no walk in the park,” Sityodtong continued. “If DJ can win this, he’s going to cement his status as the GOAT but it’s a very, very big challenge ahead of him.”

