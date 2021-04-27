Rachael Ostovich Signs With BKFC, Debut Targeted Against VanZant

Rachael Ostovich has a new home with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

After being released by the UFC last December, Rachael Ostovich is ready for a fresh start in a new sport. She is following in the footsteps of other ex-UFC fighters such as Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant by signing with the BKFC. The promotion made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Ostovich went 1-3 in the UFC, with one of those losses coming at the hands of the aforementioned Paige VanZant. According to an MMA Fighting report, Ostovich will have an opportunity to get revenge for that loss, albeit in a different sport, as a fight between her and VanZant is in the works for this summer. A specific date for the potential bout has not been locked down yet.

Paige VanZant recently made her BKFC debut back in February in a losing effort against Britain Hart. The promotion and VanZant expressed mutual interest in continuing their relationship, and we now have further insight on what is likely next for their immediate future together.

VanZant’s victory over Rachael Ostovich in the UFC took place in January 2019 in the very first UFC on ESPN+ event. This would be VanZant’s final win in the promotion. Her last bout was a submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. Ostovich’s final UFC fight was a loss to Gina Mazany.

