Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips Set For UFC Event on July 24

A bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips has been added to the UFC event on July 24.

Raphael Assuncao is ready to return to the cage on July 24 when he steps in against rising star Kyler Phillips at the UFC event scheduled for that date. The news was first reported by MMAJunkie.com after Phillips announced it on his Instagram story.

Assuncao was nearing a title fight and beating some of the best in the division just a few years ago. However, as of late he has had some trouble. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak and would need a win in his next against Phillips to get back on track in the division. Another loss could cost him his spot on the UFC roster, especially since the UFC has been getting rid of big-name fighters who have been on losing streaks lately.

As for Phillips, this is a big jump-up in competition for him. At 25 years old, Phillips is honing in on his skillset and after an impressive showing on the Dana White Contender Series and in his first three fights in the UFC, this could be his chance to make a big jump up in the rankings. Phillips is currently sitting at number 14 and Assuncao is at number ten. Presumably, with a win over Assuncao, Phillips could break into the top ten and inch that much closer to his first UFC title shot.

Prior to this bout, Assuncao was scheduled to face Raoni Barcelos on February 27. That fight was called off just weeks prior due to Assuncao testing positive for COVID-19.

The UFC has been looking to hold all Pay-Per-View events in front of full crowds going forward, but the same may not be true for other Fight Night events. In that case, the location for this card has not been announced yet.

Do you have Assuncao or Phillips walking away with the win on July 24?