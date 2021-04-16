Salaries for Jake Paul & Ben Askren Revealed For Boxing Event

So how much are Jake Paul and Ben Askren making for their pay-per-view boxing match tomorrow?

Tomorrow night, Jake Paul and Ben Askren will partake in a boxing match after weeks of trash talk and build-up. This will be Askren’s first time competing in boxing, but he is not getting paid like it. Paul’s salary is also quite handsome for someone with very limited boxing experience. Needless to say, their salaries are a result of projections of the event being a smashing success. That remains to be seen, but there is no denying that there has been a large amount of buzz in the pre-fight lead-up. Here are the salaries for the entire card of tomorrow’s event, first publicized by MMA Fighting.

Ben Askren $500,000

Jake Paul $690,000

Ivan Redkach $250,000

Regis Prograis $850,000

Frank Mir $350,000

Steve Cunningham $150,000

Reykon $80,000

Joe Fournier $220,000

While there have been undeniable signs of major public interest in the event, there are some fighters who have spoken out against it. Mike Perry was upset to learn that Askren stands to make a career-high payday in such an event, and Stephen Thompson and Marvin Vettori both had very harsh words for Paul and his involvement in combat sports. The success or failure of the event will ultimately determine whether the above salaries are warranted and possibly how much longer the combat-sports world will be hearing from Jake Paul.

The boxing event will be available for $49.99 on PPV and will be available to stream live on Triller Fight Club.

What are your thoughts on the salaries for Jake Paul and Ben Askren?