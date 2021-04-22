Shevchenko Would Only Return To Bantamweight To Avenge Nunes Losses

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t too interested in moving back up to bantamweight.

Shevchenko fought at bantamweight in the UFC and on the regional scene due to many promotions not having a women’s flyweight division. At 135lbs, she had a ton of success as she beat the likes of Holly Holm, Julianna Pena, and Sarah Kaufmann, but her two losses at bantamweight were to Amanda Nunes, including the second being a split decision for the belt.

After the title fight loss, Shevchenko dropped down to flyweight and has gone 6-0 including having four title defenses. However, as she has been clearing out the division, many have wanted to see the trilogy with Nunes. According to Shevchenko, she says that’s the only fight she would move up for.

“There is only one reason why I would move up, it’s a fight against Amanda,” Shevchenko said in a recent interview with BT Sport (via MiddleEasy). “This is the only (reason) I see me going up.

“Right now I’m very focused on flyweight, because going up a weight class it means you have to gain more weight,” Shevchenko continued. “It’s hard to go up and down again, up and down. So I prefer to do everything (at flyweight) and then think about going somewhere higher.”

Valentina Shevchenko is focused on her upcoming title defense against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 this weekend. If she beats the Brazilian, she does have possible opponents in Joanna Calderwood and Lauren Murphy, but the trilogy with Nunes to become a champ-champ is still there.

Although many have wanted to see the Shevchenko and Nunes trilogy, both have upcoming title defenses that they need to win. After that, perhaps the UFC would book the fight due to the fact they both have nearly cleared out their division. However, Shevchenko is comfortable at flyweight and continues to dominate at the division.

