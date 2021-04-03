The Korean Zombie Returns To Face Dan Ige In June 19 Main Event

The Korean Zombie (Chan Sung Jung) will be making his 2021 debut when he takes on Dan Ige in the main event of the June 19 UFC Fight Night.

ESPN broke the news of the featherweight fight on Saturday. The two featherweights had expressed mutual interest in fighting one another following Ige’s most recent victory over Gavin Tucker in March, and now they and the UFC have taken the appropriate action.

The Korean Zombie is currently ranked #5 in the UFC’s featherweight division and holds victories over names like Dustin Poirier, Renato Moicano, and his most recent win came over the legendary Frankie Edgar. In his latest bout, however, Jung suffered what could be described as a lopsided defeat at the hands of Brian Ortega last October. After allowing his body and spirit to heal, he will now look to get 2021 off to a much better start than how his 2020 ended when he faces Dan Ige.

In what is arguably the biggest opportunity that Dan Ige has had in his UFC career to date, the #8-ranked featherweight will have a great chance to break into the top 5 of the division with a win here. The Contender Series alum has been very solid in the UFC, only losing two bouts in nine fights, making him an impressive 7-2 in the promotion and the winner of seven of his last eight. Perhaps no victory on the 29-year-old’s résumé would stand out more than one over The Korean Zombie. We’ll see if he can get it done in two months’ time.

With this headliner announced, the current lineup for the June 19 Fight Night is as follows:

Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murato

Roque Martinez vs. Josh Parisian

Bruno Silva vs. Wellington Turman

Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi

Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio

Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Who gets the win in this featherweight scrap? The Korean Zombie or Dan Ige?