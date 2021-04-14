The MMA Debut Date Of Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Is Set

Boxing star and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields is set to make her MMA debut on PFL’s June 10 event being held at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.

While an opponent has yet to be determined, Claressa Shields made big waves when she announced her foray into the MMA world by signing with PFL. Since then, the former world champion boxer has been plotting her way to the top and examining the women’s MMA landscape. Following an announcement on a Tuesday episode of Good Morning America, Shields confirmed her fighting date is indeed June 10 and is advocating for equal opportunities for women.

.@Claressashields is the No. 1 women’s boxer in the world and about to make her MMA debut, but the 2-time Olympic gold medalist says sexism is still a major issue within sport: "It's mind-boggling to me … I want us to have equal pay, equal opportunity.” @michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/cZOWoA2Ogu — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2021

“It’s mind-boggling to me…I want us to have equal pay, equal opportunity.” Claressa Shields said on Good Morning America.

The boxing champion is set for a summer showdown and is determined for women to be afforded equal opportunities and pay. At 26-years old Shields decided to sign with the PFL last year and will look to parlay her boxing experience into a successful MMA venture.

The two-time gold medalist last weighed in at approximately 153.6lbs for her most recent boxing bout so it will be interesting to see which weight class she performs best at under the rules of MMA.

Claressa Sheilds commands an audience when she fights, and that is indicative of her pay-per-view history. The former boxing star faced Marie Dicaire in the first women’s boxing pay-per-view headliner since 2001. In the end, Shields would defeat Dicaire by decision and become the first undisputed champion in two divisions in an era where there are four belts up for grabs.

With a debut on the horizon and an opponent yet to be determined, the world will have to wait a little longer to see Claressa Shields finally make her transformation from boxer to MMA fighter.

Update: It was revealed Wednesday that Shields will be making her debut against Brittney Elkin (3-6) on June 10.

