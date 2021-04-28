TJ Dillashaw Pulls Out Of May 8 Sandhagen Bout, Fight To Be Rescheduled

T.J. Dillashaw has withdrawn from his fight against Cory Sandhagen that was scheduled to headline the May 8 Fight Night main event.

Due to a deep laceration above his right eye, T.J. Dillashaw made the difficult decision to withdraw from his fight against Cory Sandhagen on May 8. The good news is the fight will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Dillashaw posted the following image of the cut along with the announcement of his withdrawal:

“I’m sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling. Rescheduling the fight as soon as possible.”

According to an ESPN report, the promotion is currently looking at potentially installing Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson as the new main event.

This bout was meant to serve as Dillashaw’s return after a two-year USADA suspension. In his most recent bout, Dillashaw lost to Henry Cejudo at the very first UFC on ESPN+ event in 2019.

Being that the postponement of this bout was due to a laceration and not a long-term injury or even COVID-related, it shouldn’t be too long until this fight is rebooked. And what’s another few weeks when Dillashaw and MMA fans have been waiting over two years to see him compete again?

With this cancellation, the updated lineup for UFC Vegas 26 at present is as follows:

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez

Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas

Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Damir Hadzovic vs. Nikolas Motta

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jimmy Flick

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park

