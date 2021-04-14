Tony Ferguson Believes Khabib Fight Is Getting Closer To Happening

Tony Ferguson believes that the seemingly cursed fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov is still not quite dead yet.

A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go down as arguably the biggest “fight that got away” in UFC history. Aside from the elite skill level and stylistic fascination the fight brings to the table, this title would be well earned for the pairing because the fight literally got away more times than any other in UFC history without ever coming together.

Now that Khabib has officially retired and Tony Ferguson is on a losing streak while inching closer to 40, all hope of the fight taking place looks as good as dead. That is if you ask anyone other than Tony Ferguson. Despite the roadblocks and the retirement, Ferguson still believes that everything is coming together for a bout against Nurmagomedov to finally happen.

“I’m getting closer to Khabib, and that’s the only fight that his pops wanted for him and that’s the only fight they agreed to still,” Ferguson said in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday.

Tony Ferguson Details What It Could Take For Khabib Fight To Happen

The Khabib vs. Ferguson Cancellations Go Back A Long Ways

Tony Ferguson believes that this fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov is written in the stars, and that all of these new, seemingly impenetrable obstacles standing in the way will merely make for a better build-up for the inevitable clash.

“Even if it’s chess, checkers, whatever it is, even if it’s a friendly game of video games. I’m sure we’ll play one time, whatever it is,” Ferguson said. “Because the fans want to see something like that. But like I said, there’s a fun narrative of how everything’s gotta go. And if I gotta pick them all off one by one like John Wick, I will.”

Ferguson’s vision is an interesting one. If he were to go on another winning streak and capture the lightweight title, it would be hard for anyone to rule out the possibility of Khabib being lured out of retirement to close out this unfinished chapter while also pursuing 30-0. As powerful as this twist ending would be to the Khabib/Ferguson story, time and the stars do not seem to be on the side of Ferguson making this vision a reality. At UFC 262, however, he will look to put his plan into motion by defeating Beneil Dariush.

Do you think there’s any chance we’ll ever see a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson after these latest comments from Feguson?