UFC 261 Bonuses: Kamaru Usman Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 261 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view event took place in Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Headlining the card was a clash between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title.

This fight saw Usman land a nasty straight right hand to knockout Masvidal then landed some hammer fists on the ground for good measure. Masvidal was clearly out and stayed classy in his post-fight interview.

The co-main event saw more action between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas for the women’s strawweight title.

This fight saw Rose catch her and dropped her with a head kick on the chin. Rose followed up with strikes on the ground for good measure. It only took one minute and 18 seconds. What a wild moment for both fighters. Weili was upset with the stoppage as she thought it was early while Rose was very emotional due to everything she had gone through.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Aoriqileng vs Jeff Molina

Performances of the Night: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas

UFC 261 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 261. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.