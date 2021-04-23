UFC 261 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Faceoffs

The final faceoffs just took place at the UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-ins, and we’ve got the scoop.

Tomorrow night’s UFC 261 card will feature not one, not two, but three world title fights. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will face Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their bout last July at UFC 251. Moments ago, the ceremonial weigh-ins just concluded, including the final faceoffs of every member of tomorrow night’s card. You can view the full video below:

UFC 261 takes place tomorrow night and will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 10 PM ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6 PM on ESPN+, with the feature preliminary card kicking off two hours later at 8 PM on ESPN. You’ll be able to catch the full results and highlights right here tomorrow on MMANews.com. As you wait for the festivities to begin in these slow-moving hours prior to the event, be sure to check out our staff predictions for the card here.

Here were the full weigh-in results recorded earlier today:

MAIN CARD

UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Zhang Weili (c) (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout Valentina Shevchenko (c) (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)

Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD #2

Randy Brown (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Tristan Connelly (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD #1

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Kazula Vargas (155) vs. Rong Zhu (156)

Qileng Aori (126) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)

Ariane Carnelossi (115) vs. Na Liang (116)