UFC 261 Highlights: Kamaru Usman Sleeps Jorge Masvidal To Retain Welterweight Title

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal put on a better fight than their first.

The two fighters met in a welterweight title bout on Saturday night (April 24, 2021) at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The first round saw Usman tag him a few times with strikes, but mostly dominated the round with his takedowns and control in full guard. The end came in the second round when Usman dropped with a right hand then landed a few strikes on the ground.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. pic.twitter.com/Xp2kLNAesj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021

Their first fight took place at UFC 251 that saw Usman retain the strap over Masvidal by unanimous decision.

Usman beat Colby Covington by TKO at UFC 245 in his first title defense. Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was on a 14-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 10 of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

Masvidal picked up a doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz in his previous fight at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Before that Masvidal scored a quick knockout win over Ben Askren at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he landed a flying knee strike and a second-round knockout over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This elevated him to the spot in the division and is a clear top contender.

UFC 261 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade