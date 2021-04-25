UFC 261 Highlights: Rose Namajunas Wins Strawweight Title With Head Kick KO

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas served as the co-main event and it was just what the promotion had hyped.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight title bout on Saturday night (April 24, 2021) at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

This one didn’t last long as it ended in the first round when Rose caught her on the chin with a head kick and then followed up on the ground with strikes. Just 1:18 is all it took.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Thug Rose catches Zhang clean with a quick first round head kick! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/7e4UTZl9IK — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 25, 2021

Zhang was coming off a decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 and then stunned Jessica Andrade at the UFC Shenzhen event from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China by scoring the TKO win last August to win the title. She was 6-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight. She holds wins over Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar and then Tecia Torres by decision at the UFC 235 PPV event on March 2, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Namajunas scored three straight wins over the likes of Michelle Waterson by submission and two wins – one by KO and another by decision – by beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk back-to-back before losing to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 then beating her at UFC 251.

