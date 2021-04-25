UFC 261 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Smashes Jessica Andrade

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade didn’t go the distance.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (April 24, 2021) at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Shevchenko made it a point to score takedowns and win the fight here. Andrade put up an impressive determination to get back up to her feet. In the first round, Shevchenko scored a few takedowns, but had an issue with keeping her down. The fight ended in the second round when Valentina took her down and put her in the crucifix position then landed some strong strikes for the win.

Shevchenko was coming off a decision win over Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 and then a TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event. Before this, she got a decision win over Liz Carmouche at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. Before that fight, she picked up a knockout win over Jessica Eye at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Since moving back to the flyweight division, the champ was riding a five-fight winning streak coming into the event.

Andrade as riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Rose before losing her previous bouts when she dropped the women’s strawweight title to Weili Zhang at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. She then dropped a decision loss in a rematch against Rose Namajunas at UFC 251. She rebounded with a TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian in October 2020.

