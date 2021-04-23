UFC 261 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight, Full Card Set

And it is all over! Just. Like. That! The UFC 261 weigh-ins are complete, and every single fighter made weight to clear the way for the three world title fights and every other bout on the highly anticipated card.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will settle the score once and for all in their rematch. Both men have emphasized their intent to finish their opponent, and we will see if either of them are able to follow through on that mission tomorrow night in front of the first full-capacity UFC crowd in over a year.

We also have two title fights in the women’s flyweight and strawweight divisions. First up will be Valentina Shevchenko looking to continue her reign of dominance over the flyweights as she takes on the unrelenting Jessica Andrade. And in the co-main event, we’ll witness “Thug” Rose Namajunas attempt to regain the strawweight title when she faces Zhang Weili in a highly anticipated encounter.

Each of the above fighters as well as everyone else on the entire card made weight without issue. You can catch the weigh-in video here.

UFC 261 takes place tomorrow night and will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 10 PM ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6 PM on ESPN+, with the feature preliminary card kicking off two hours later at 8 PM on ESPN. You’ll be able to catch the full results and highlights right here tomorrow on MMANews.com. As you wait for the festivities to begin in these slow-moving hours prior to the event, be sure to check out our staff predictions for the card here.

You can find the full UFC 261 lineup as well as today’s weigh-in results below!

MAIN CARD

UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Zhang Weili (c) (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout Valentina Shevchenko (c) (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)

Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD #2

Randy Brown (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Tristan Connelly (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD #1

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Kazula Vargas (155) vs. Rong Zhu (156)

Qileng Aori (126) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)

Ariane Carnelossi (115) vs. Na Liang (116)