UFC Announces Poirier vs. McGregor III, Thus Ending “Cancellation” Talk

The UFC has officially announced Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 for UFC 264, thus putting an end to speculation about whether or not the fight will be taking place.

For over a week now, it has been known that a trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was going to take place at UFC 264. That was until all hell broke loose on Twitter over the weekend.

Dustin Poirier accused McGregor of reneging on his agreement to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation. The Irishman did not take too kindly to this accusation and, after providing his side of the story, stated that the trilogy fight was off. The following day, he even threw out an open challenge to punctuate the cancellation.

We now know that this was either all for show or McGregor signed the contract after making the challenge, because the UFC announced Wednesday morning that the bout is completely finalized.

The resurrected animosity between Poirier and McGregor appears to be very real, but the timing of the UFC’s announcement is curious, given its close proximity to the public spat between the two. Then again, perhaps the UFC made the decision to reveal the news at this time to put everyone’s mind at ease regarding the status of the fight.

In any event, fans who were looking forward to the trilogy can now rest easy knowing that the fight is good to go, and all the fighters who were eager to take McGregor up on his open challenge can now carry on as they were.

Now that Poirier vs. McGregor III is official, the current lineup for the PPV is as follows:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Now that the trilogy is set, what’s your official prediction? Does Conor McGregor get the last word or Dustin Poirier?