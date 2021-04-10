UFC on ABC 2 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ABC 2 bonuses have been released.

UFC on ABC 2 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori.

This fight saw Vettori get a takedown in the first round, but Holland did get back to his feet. In the second round, Vettori got an early takedown. The second and third rounds were all Vettori who did damage on the ground. Vettori took over the fourth and fifth rounds with his takedowns then damage on the ground. Holland never gave up, but simply didn’t have the answer to stopping it from happening. Vettori walked away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff. This fight saw it have a great opening round as Yusuff managed to score a takedown within the first minute. To the credit of Allen, he managed to get back to his feet and drop him with a left hand.

Allen continued to throw heaters and defend takedown attempts. Yusuff started to let his hands go in the second round. Talk about a moment, Allen landed a major league head kick, but Yusuff took it. Yusuff was more dominant in the third round as Allen got tired. Vettori walked away with the decision win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night:

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Performances of the Night:

Mackenzie Dern

Mateusz Gamrot

