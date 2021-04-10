UFC on ABC 2 Highlights: Arnold Allen Outstrikes Sodiq Yusuff

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff was an interesting co-main event fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (April 10, 2021) at the UFC on ABC 2 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. It was all Allen in the first round although Yusuff did score a takedown in the opening minute.

Allen managed to rock him a few times and even drop him at one point. Yusuff continued to work for takedowns. In the second round, Yusuff started to let his hands go. Allen landed a nasty head kick, but Yusuff took it even though he was rocked. Yusuff took the third round as Allen was tired and he was able to do some damage up against the fence. In the end, Allen got the unanimous decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Allen entered this fight on a 9-bout winning streak with notable decision wins over Jordan Rinaldi, Gilbert Melendez, and Nik Lentz. Before joining the UFC, he only lost one time – against Marcin Wrzosek in June 2014 at CWFC 69

Yusuff has won six straight fights, including one in July 2018 against Mike Davis in a Dana White’s Contender Series bout that got him into the promotion. He picked up a first-round TKO win over Suman Mokhtarian. In March 2019, he beat Sheymon Moraes by decision at UFC on ESPN2 and then rattled off a TKO win over Gabriel Benítez at UFC 241 and decision victory over Andre Fili at UFC 246.

UFC on ABC 2 Results: Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori, Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

