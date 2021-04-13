UFC on ABC 2 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

Mackenzie Dern and Arnold Allen both may have to wait before they can continue ascending the rankings of their respective divisions after UFC on ABC 2.

At UFC on ABC 2, Mackenzie Dern picked up the biggest win of her career when she submitted Nina Nunes via first-round submission. But it isn’t Nina Nunes who is staring down the barrel of a six-month suspension. That would be Dern, who will need a doctor to clear her right thumb if she wants to compete before October. Nunes, ironically, is not facing a suspension of any kind.

Arnold Allen could also be out until October if he is not cleared by a doctor for his injured left hand. Meanwhile, Julian Marquez may have to put his badminton and pickleball challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs stars on hold as his right hand was injured in his victory over Sam Alvey and he, too, will need a doctor’s clearance to return before October. As for the main eventers, both Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland are not facing a lengthy suspension following their bout.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions following UFC on ABC 2 (via mixedmartialarts.com):

Marvin Vettori defeated Kevin Holland by Unanimous Decision

•Vettori suspended until 05/02/21. No contact until 04/25/21 – Left eyebrow cut.

•Holland suspended until 05/02/21. No contact until 04/25/21 – Left eyebrow cut.

Arnold Allen defeated Sodiq Yusuff by Unanimous Decision

•Allen must have left hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 10/08/21; minimum suspension no contest until 05/11/21, no contact until 05/02/21.

•Yusuff suspended until 05/02/21. No contact until 04/25/21.

Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey by Technical Submission

•Marquez must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 10/08/21

•Alvey suspended until 05/11/21. No contact until 05/02/21.

Mackenzie Dern defeated Nina Nunes by Submission

•Dern must have right thumb X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 10/08/21

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Mike Perry by Unanimous Decision

•Perry suspended until 05/26/21. No contact until 05/11/21.

Joe Solecki defeated Jim Miller by Unanimous Decision

•Miller must have left foot X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 10/08/21; minimum suspension no contest until 05/11/21, no contact until 05/02/21.

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Scott Holtzman by TKO

•Holtzman suspended until 05/26/21. No contact until 05/11/21.

John Makdessi defeated Ignacio Bahamondes

•Makdessi must have subtle nondisplaced fracture of the right zygomatic arch cleared by OMF Dr & right foot displaced fracture second metatarsal cleared by Orthopedic Dr or no contest until 10/08/21; minimum suspension no contest until 05/26/21, no contact until 05/11/21.

•Bahamondes must have nose X-ray, if positive must have ENT Dr clearance & left hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 10/08/21; minimum suspension no contest until 05/26/21, no contact until 05/11/21.

Jarjis Danho defeated Yorgan De Castro by KO

•De Castro suspended until 05/26/21. No contact until 05/11/21.

Jake Shore defeated Hunter Azure by Split Decision

Luis Saldana defeated Jordan Griffin by Unanimous Decision

•Griffin suspended until 05/02/21. No contact until 04/25/21.

Da Un Jung defeated William Knight by Unanimous Decision

•Knight suspended until 05/02/21. No contact until 04/25/21.

Impa Kasanganay defeated Sasha Palatnikov by Submission

•Palatnikov suspended until 05/02/21. No contact until 04/25/21.

