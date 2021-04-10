UFC on ABC 2 Results: Marvin Vettori Decisions Kevin Holland

UFC on ABC 2 went down today (Sat. April 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout.

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff served as the co-headliner. Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez, Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern, and Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez was also featured on the main card.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ABC 2 results below:

Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori

Marvin got kicked in the nuts in the opening minute of the fight. Marvin clinched with him up against the fence and worked for a takedown. Holland was hitting him up against his head. Finally, with two minutes left in the opening round, Marvin got a takedown and did some work on the ground. Holland managed to get back to his feet and got punched in the face a few times for it. The second round saw Vettori get another takedown then worked him over with strikes. Vettori locked in an arm-neck submission, but Holland got to his feet only for Vettori to take him down. The fourth round also featured Vettori get a takedown and controlled Holland, who didn’t have an answer. Vettori walked away with the decision win.

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Yusuff scored an early takedown in the first round, but Allen got right back to his feet. Allen tagged him with a right hand. Allen continued to throw heaters and dropped him at one point. Yusuff was trying to score takedowns, but Allen was doing a nice job of staying up. Yusuff started to let his hands go in the second round. Yusuff was loading up on his shots and missing at this point. Allen tagged him with a head kick and rocked Yusuff, who went right for a takedown. In the third round, Allen started to get tired and Yusuff clinched with him up against the fence while landing some nasty knee strikes.

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Julian did stun him with a few shots in the first round. Throughout it, he was landing some big shots with Alvey back stepping. Despite this, it didn’t stop Alvey from throwing shots. Alvey did hurt him at the end of the first round. Alvey started to crack him with some hard shots in the second round, which made Julian step in to throw. Julian stunned him then dropped him and while throwing shots on the ground, Julian locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

They came out swinging until Dern scored a takedown. Dern moved to full mount and did some damage from this spot. Dern locked in an armbar for the first-round win.

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel rocked him with a big right hand then followed up with a flurry in the middle of the first round. Daniel was setting him up with jabs then landing power shots. Perry backed him up against the fence and scored a takedown where he got into half guard. Daniel had a hold of Perry’s head. Perry was landing some solid leg kicks in the second round while Daniel continued to fire off jabs and did some damage while doing so. Perry worked for a takedown in the third round, but Daniel shut it down. At the end of this beating, Perry had a bloody face. Rodriguez got the decision win.

Quick UFC on ABC 2 Results

Main Card (ABC, 3 PM ET)

Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28

Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez def. Sam Alvey by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of Round 2

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern def. Nina Nunes by submission (armbar) at 4:48 of Round

Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez def. Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 12 PM ET)