UFC on ABC 2 Weigh-In Results: Main Card Remains Firm

The UFC on ABC 2 weigh-ins are complete, and the main card is secure, including the middleweight main event between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.

UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland takes place tomorrow with an early 3 PM start time on ABC and ESPN+. The prelims kick off at 12 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main event will see Kevin Holland make a quick turnaround and replace Darren Till to face Marvin Vettori in the headliner. The co-main event will see ranked featherweights Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff battle it out. There will also be a fight between two ranked strawweights when Mackenzie Dern takes on Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff).

Every fighter on the main card made weight for the event. For the prelims, however, Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight by 0.75 pounds and will be fined 20% of his purse, but his fight with John Makdessi will proceed. The same cannot be said for the bantamweight fight between Norma Dumont and Erin Blanchfield, which has been canceled due to Dumont missing weight by a whopping 3.5 pounds.

You can check out the weigh-ins here and the full UFC on ABC 2 weigh-in results and card for tomorrow below!

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN, 3PM ET)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)

Nina Nunes (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)

Mike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+ 12 PM ET)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)*

Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75)+ vs. John Makdessi (153.5)

Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)

Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11:30 AM ET)

Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

