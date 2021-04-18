UFC Vegas 24 Bonuses: Robert Whitaker vs Kelvin Gastelum Earn FOTN

The UFC Vegas 24 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. This fight saw Whittaker tag him with a head kick before scoring a takedown.

Whittaker did a nice job of mixing up his strikes and being quicker while Gastelum was loading up his shots, which made him miss or eat two shots to only land one. Whittaker walked away with the decision.

The co-main event saw more action between Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman.

This fight saw a solid performance by both guys as they traded throughout it and thus made it an even fight. The biggest highlight to note came in the first round when Sherman stunned him with a flurry and he swarmed him with several strikes only for Andrei to clinch with him to break his momentum. Andrei did a good job of creating damage to the lead leg of Sherman thanks to kicks. Arlovski got the decision win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the night:

Robert Whitaker vs Kelvin Gastelum

Performances of the Night:

Gerald Meerschaert

Tony Gravely

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 24 bonuses?