UFC Vegas 24 Medical Suspensions: 3 Fighters Face 6-Month Layoff

The medical suspensions list for UFC Vegas 24 has been released, and three fighters from the main card may be out until the fall.

Luis Pena (left hand), Chase Sherman (knee/foot/tibia), and Juan Espino (right elbow) could each be out until October if they are not cleared by a doctor. Despite the war put on by main eventers Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, both competitors are only facing a one month suspension, so Whittaker would be free to make a quick turnaround against the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if this were offered to him.

One person who was injured in association with this card whom you will not find listed below is one Drakkar Klose, who suffered a cervical sprain as a result of a very hard shove from Jeremy Stephens during the UFC Vegas 24 faceoffs. There is still no clear timetable for when Klose will be eligible to return to action.

Below, you can find the full list of UFC Vegas 24 medical suspensions (via mixedmartialarts.com).

Robert Whittaker defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision

Whittaker suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21 (hard fight)

Gastelum suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21 (right eyelid laceration)

Andrei Arlovski defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision

Arlovski suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21 (hard fight)

Sherman must have MRI of left knee, x-ray of right foot and right tibia/fibia. If any positive must have orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/15/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 5/18/21. No contact until 5/18/21

Jacob Malkoun defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision

Malkoun suspended until 5/9/21, no contact until 5/2/21

Alhassan suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21

Tracy Cortez defeated Justine Kish by split decision

Cortez suspended until 5/9/21, no contact until 5/2/21

Kish suspended until 5/9/21, no contact until 5/2/21

Luis Pena defeated Alex Munoz by split decision

Pena must have x-ray of left hand, if positive must have orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/15/21, minimum suspension no contest until 5/18/21. No contact until 5/9/21

Munoz suspended until 5/9/21, no contact until 5/2/21

Alexander Romanov defeated Juan Espino by technical split decision (Accidental Foul)

Romanov suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21

Espino must have MRI of right elbow, if positive must have orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/15/21

Jessica Penne defeated Lupita Godinez by split decision

Penne suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21 – left eyebrow laceration

Gerald Meerschaert defeated Bartosz Fabinski by submission

Fabinski suspended until 5/18/21, no contact until 5/9/21 – laceration under right eye

Austin Hubbard defeated Dakota Bush by unanimous decision

Hubbard suspended until 5/9/21, no contact until 5/2/21

Bush suspended until 5/2/21, no contact until 4/25/21

Tony Gravely defeated Anthony Birchak by TKO

Birchak suspended until 6/2/21, no contact until 5/18/21

