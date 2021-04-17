UFC Vegas 24 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Vegas 24 goes down tonight (Sat. April 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout.

After posting a nine-fight win streak, Whittaker got TKO’d by Israel Adesanya that ended his reign as the middleweight champion at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. His following fights saw him get unanimous decision wins over Darren Till at the UFC on ESPN 14 event this past July and Jared Cannonier at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Gastelum was on a three-fight losing streak heading into this fight. He dropped a decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York and then to now-UFC middleweight champion Adesanya at the UFC 236 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The fight went to the judges where Adesanya was awarded the decision win. His latest fight saw him get tapped out by Jack Hermansson at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

The co-headliner will see a lightweight bout between Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens. Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun, and Alexander Munoz vs. Luis Pena finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 24 results below:

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Alexander Munoz vs. Luis Pena

Quick UFC Vegas 24 Results

Main Card (ESPN/10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Middleweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Lightweight bout: Alexander Munoz vs. Luis Pena

Prelims Card (ESPN/7 p.m. ET)