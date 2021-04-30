UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 25 are complete, and every fight will proceed as scheduled.

The main event of tomorrow night’s card will feature two top-5 light heavyweights going at it when Dominick Reyes takes on Jiří Procházka. To avoid going from being undefeated to the loser of three straight fights, Reyes will need to defeat a man in Jiří Procházka who is on an 11-fight winning streak and was able to stop the tough out that is Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut. The winner of this fight could very potentially be next in line for the upcoming title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, especially if they are to pull off a statement victory.

Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

The co-main event will see pronounced striker Giga Chikadze taking on veteran Cub Swanson. Both men just arrived at the bottom of the featherweight rankings this week, so this will be a great opportunity for the winner to inch closer into the top 10 of the division. For Chikadze, a win over a proven veteran like Swanson will certify that he is a true prospect at 145 while a Swanson victory will re-establish him as a very relevant fighter in the division’s rankings. Swanson will look to put his nickname of “Killer” to good use here by murdering the hype surrounding the decorated striker who is yet to lose in the UFC.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Another pivotal fight between ranked opponents that will take place on the main card is when bantamweights Merab Dvalishvili and Cody Stamann collide. Dvalishvili seems to have the makings of a potential champion and is currently riding an impressive five-fight winning streak, including wins over Casey Kenney, Gustavo Lopez, and, most recently, John Dodson. As for Stamann, he is a proven commodity at 135 and, not unlike Swanson, will aim to prove that he is more than a gatekeeper but rather a certified hype killer.

Each of the above fighters made weight without issue, as did other main-card combatants Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby as well as middleweights Krzysztof Jotko and Sean Strickland. The only fighter on the main card who did not make weight is Luana Carolina, who weighed in 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit and was fined 20% of her purse for her fight against Poliano Botelho.

The other fighter to miss weight was Gabriel Benitez, who came in very heavy at 150.5 pounds for his featherweight fight against Jonathan Pearce on the preliminary card. As of this writing, the fight has been canceled due to Pearce refusing to fight the overweight Benitez.

UFC Vegas 25 takes place from the UFC Apex tomorrow night on Saturday, May, 1. The main card begins at 10 PM EST, with the preliminary card beginning at 7 PM EST. Both the main card and the preliminary card will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You can find the full card and weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 25 below:

MAIN CARD

Dominick Reyes (205.5) vs. Jiří Procházka (204)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205)

Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Merab Dvalishvili (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (128.5)*

PRELIMINARY CARD

Randa Markos (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Gabriel Benitez (150.5)* vs. Jonathan Pearce (146) – CANCELED

T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)

K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185.5)

Felipe Colares (145.5) vs. Luke Sanders (145.5)

