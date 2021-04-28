UFC Vegas 26 Changes: Sanchez Out Of Cerrone Fight; New Main Event

Next weekend’s UFC Vegas 26 card has just been dealt another blow, as Diego Sanchez has withdrawn from his UFC farewell fight against Donald Cerrone.

Originally scheduled to take place on May 8, Diego Sanchez’s bout against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been pulled after Sanchez withdrew from the bout. MMANews.com’s sources confirmed this news following an initial report from C. Contreras Legaspi. As of this writing, there are no additional details on the cause of Sanchez’s withdrawal. The promotion is actively looking for a replacement to face Cerrone at the event.

This bout was anticipated to be the final fight of Sanchez’s UFC career. Some speculated that it could also be the end of Cerrone’s run in the promotion as well, as Dana White has recently expressed uncertainty about Cowboy’s future. One thing is for certain: Cerrone will remain ready to fight anyone on short notice without a care in the world who the opponent is.

This marks the second fight cancellation in less than 24 hours for this UFC Vegas 26 event. Yesterday, it was revealed that T.J. Dillashaw had to withdraw from the main event against Cory Sandhagen. That fight will be rescheduled at a later date, but as of now, the same doesn’t appear to be the case for this grudge match between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone.

We can confirm that Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson is currently set to be the new main event for UFC Vegas 26 following the Dillashaw/Sandhagen cancellation.

With this cancellation, the updated lineup for the UFC Vegas 26 Fight Night is as follows:

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas

Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Damir Hadzovic vs. Nikolas Motta

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jimmy Flick

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park

