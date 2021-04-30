Usman: King of Clout Chasers Conor McGregor Must Earn Title Fight

Kamaru Usman is shooting down the idea of an Usman/McGregor superfight until McGregor stops clout chasing and starts showing worthiness.

If Kamaru Usman is to be taken at his word, he will join his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in being the only two people to express disinterest in a “red panty night” against Conor McGregor. This may be due to the self-proclaimed “green panty night” vendor being too busy running his own operations to chase after a figure that is not on his radar.

Recently, Usman and McGregor had a butting of the heads after Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event. McGregor made it clear that he was setting his sights on the welterweight title and a fight against Usman in the future. A heated exchange between the two then transpired that included McGregor insinuating that Usman was on steroids and Usman reminding McGregor that he had already gone silent when offered a welterweight title shot last year.

In the aftermath of this exchange, Usman conducted an interview with TMZ and provided two reasons why he is not interested in a fight against Conor McGregor. Firstly, Usman compared McGregor to the welterweight contenders who the champion is still waiting on to show they deserve a title shot.

“At the end of the day, Conor hasn’t shown me anything, either,” Usman said. “He’s fought, what, once in the last year and a half? And that didn’t end very well for him. And that was a ‘55er. He got put out by a ‘55er, which big props to Dustin. I think Dustin is a savage. But he got finished by a lightweight. I mean, imagine what I would do to him. I might take his life in there. And so he needs to show me something as well.”

In addition to McGregor not impressing the champion from a meritocracy standpoint, he also believes that the Irishman even mentioning his name is all for show. According to Usman, McGregor’s tweets following UFC 261 are just the continuation of a pattern from McGregor following big events and show-stealing performances.

“And the only reason there’s any type of talk right now on social media is because that’s what Conor does now,” Usman said. “Conor and his little posse, they’re the king of clout chasers,” Usman said. “So as soon as someone does something that’s incredible, they know that their light is starting to dwindle, and someone is elevating, they try to attack on social media just to create a buzz. But Conor knows he doesn’t want to fight me. I’m not gonna waste my time with him.”

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier next in the main event of UFC 264 in July. As for Usman, he is expected to make his next title defense against Colby Covington later this year. If both men win, perhaps McGregor will position himself to show Usman that he is not all talk, something Mystic Mac has proven to be the case throughout his illustrious career.

Do you think Conor McGregor would really agree to fight Kamaru Usman?