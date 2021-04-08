Valerie Loureda Draws Hannah Guy for Bellator 258

Valerie Loureda has an opponent for Bellator 258 and is looking to continue her winning streak in May.

Loureda teased the announcement on social media before news broke on Maxim that she would be facing Hannah Guy on May 7 at Bellator MMA’s “Fightsphere” at The Mohegan Sun. Loureda has gone 3-0 since making her debut in 2019 at Bellator 216 and has picked up two finishes by knockout TKO in her three wins.

Her opponent, Guy has about as much MMA experience as Loureda with a record of 2-1. Her two victories come by way of submission which makes this match-up look like the classic grappler versus striker setting. Especially with Guy’s foundation style being jiu-jitsu according to Tapology.

Loureda is known as “The Master” because of her expertise and tanking in Tae Kwon Do, an art that consists primarily of strikes, mostly kicking. Loureda has been training with American Top Team since making the transition to MMA and so far, seems to have been able to work out for her. She has been able to avoid any significant time on the ground where she would be in danger, so Guy could be a true test for her.

Bellator 258 features one of the most anticipated matchups in the World Light-heavyweight Grand Prix between Yoel Romero and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, as well as a Bantamweight World Title fight between current champ, Juan Archuleta and challenger, Sergio Pettis. Brett Johns is also said to be facing Matheus Mattos in his Bellator MMA debut.

Hopefully, the card holds together since changes to these cards had to be made not long after they were announced with their move to SHOWTIME. Bellator 255 went off with some last-minute changes but still delivered with some great fights and new presentations. During the time of COVID-19 “card subject to change” has taken on a whole new meaning.

Will Loureda continue her win-streak in May?