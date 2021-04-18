Video: Jake Paul Knocks Out Former MMA Champion Ben Askren

It’s official. A YouTuber has just knocked out a former MMA world champion.

Jake Paul promised that he would knock out Ben Askren without any resistance, and his vision came to fruition on Saturday night. Less than two minutes into the first round, Paul put Askren away with a hard right. Askren returned to his feet but was unable to satisfactorily respond to the referee’s commands. You can check out the video of the finish below.

Additionally, the full results for the Askren vs. Paul event can be found here.

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren in the first round? Do you think this was a good stoppage?