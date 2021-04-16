Video: Things Get Physical Between Stephens/Klose During Faceoffs

Jeremy Stephens doesn’t seem keen on waiting till tomorrow night to put his hands on Drakkar Klose.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 24 tomorrow night, Jeremy Stephens will be taking on Drakar Klose. Both fighters have successfully made weight, and the only thing that stands between them now is time. UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby can attest to this, as when he tried to stand between the two during the face-offs, he failed miserably. Check it out below.

Drakkar Klose was eager to punish Stephens for being such a lil’ heathen, but he was restrained temporarily and will be let loose to retaliate tomorrow night.

Jerry Stephens is currently ranked #10 in the featherweight division, so the unranked Klose will have a major opportunity to enter the rankings and likely the top 10 himself with a win tomorrow night. Both men are coming off a loss, with Stephens losing four consecutive times. This could be a must win for the UFC mainstay, and he appears to be carrying a lot of energy with him leading into the fight.

UFC Vegas 24 will simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+ for both the main card and preliminary card. The main card begins at 10 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 7 PM. You can check out the weigh-in results and the full card below:

MAIN CARD

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)

Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs. Chase Sherman (251)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185,5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Alexander Munoz (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Tracy Cortez (126.5) vs. Justine Kish (125.5)

Juan Espino (257) vs. Alexandr Romanov (264)

Lupita Godinez (116) vs. Jessica Penne (116)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)

Anthony Birchak (135.5) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Be sure to keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow for full updates, results, and highlights from this UFC Vegas 24 card!