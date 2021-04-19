Video: Tyron Woodley Gets In Confrontation With Jake Paul’s Team

Things got a little dicey between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul’s team shortly before the Paul/Askren boxing match this past Saturday.

One of the names thrown around to be Jake Paul’s next opponent in his special-attractions-based boxing career is former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Makes sense. The storyline writes itself: “Former UFC Champion Seeks to Avenge Close Friend’s Knockout” in what would be the YouTuber’s stiffest test to date. As it turns out, Woodley and Paul were already involved in a tense exchange from close range shortly before last Saturday’s boxing match.

Video Emerges Of Woodley In Tense Confrontation With Paul Team

In a video that has begun circulating the web, Tyron Woodley can be seen backstage in a very tense altercation with Jake Paul’s team. First, Woodley was engaging with J’Leon Love, a Golden Gloves medalist who was a member of Paul’s team for the Askren bout. The bulk of the tense backstage encounter was between Woodley and Love in what was a bit of a pissing contest, if you will, over their accomplishments.

Paul himself would eventually become involved in the conversation, egging on Woodley to put his money where his mouth is and bet on Askren to win after Woodley stated he was certain his buddy would do so. Fortunately for Woodley, he did not seem interested in making this wager and thus saved himself some money. The video clip would then end with a random cameo appearance from Mario Lopez, otherwise known as former wrestling great A.C. Slater.

Peep out the video for yourself below (h/t MMA Crazy):

In a post-fight media scrum following the event, one of the fighters Jake Paul was asked about as a potential next opponent was Tyron Woodley. Paul responded by stating he had no idea who none of the suggested opponents were, including Woodley, who Paul had literally just spoken with earlier that night as evident in the above video.

