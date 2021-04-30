(Video) UFC Vegas 25 Faceoffs: Things Get Physical Once Again

For the second time this month, things got physical during UFC faceoffs, and this time Dana White cannot lay the blame on UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

Two weeks ago, the planned contest between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose was scrapped after a hard shove from Stephens injured Klose and rendered him unable to make the walk. In the aftermath of the cancellation, White laid the blame not on Stephens but instead on UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby who failed to prevent the push from happening.

Moments ago at the UFC Vegas 25 faceoffs, White’s reaction time was too late to stop Ion Cutelaba from randomly hulking up against Dustin Jacoby. Peep the video below.

Here’s hoping that Dustin Jacoby makes it to the event. Otherwise, Dana White can expect a phone call from Sean Shelby, and it won’t be about any match updates.

You can catch the full UFC Vegas 25 faceoffs here and the weigh-in results from today can be found below:

MAIN CARD

Dominick Reyes (205.5) vs. Jiří Procházka (204)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205)

Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Merab Dvalishvili (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (128.5)*

PRELIMINARY CARD

Randa Markos (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)

K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185.5)

Felipe Colares (145.5) vs. Luke Sanders (145.5)

Keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow for all the live updates, results, and highlights of this UFC Vegas 25 card!