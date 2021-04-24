WATCH: UFC 261 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 261 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal will collide in a welterweight title clash. UFC 261’s co-main event will see a women’s strawweight title clash between Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight title action will also be featured on the main card as Valentina Shevchenko shares the Octagon with Jessica Andrade.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 261 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 261 post-fight press conference.