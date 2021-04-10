WATCH: UFC on ABC 2 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ABC 2 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori will collide in a middleweight clash. UFC on ABC 2’s co-main event will see a clash between Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff. More action will also be featured on the main card as Nina Ansaroff shares the Octagon with Mackenzie Dern.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ABC 2 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 5 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ABC 2 post-fight press conference.