WATCH: UFC Vegas 24 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 24 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum will collide in a middleweight clash. UFC Vegas 24’s co-main event will see a lightweight clash between Drakkar Klose and Jeremy Stephens. action will also be featured on the main card as Andrei Arlovski shares the Octagon with Chase Sherman.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 24 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 24 post-fight press conference.