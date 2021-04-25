Zhang Weili Issues Statement Following UFC 261 Loss

Zhang Weili has issued a statement following her TKO loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261.

Zhang Weili came out on the losing end for the first time in eight years when she dropped the UFC strawweight championship to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261. It was a flush head kick that spelled the demise of Weili and help mark Namajunas as the first two-time female champion in the history of the UFC. Weili protested the stoppage immediately after the fight was called and returned back up to her feet in contempt of the referee’s decision.

After hours passed and Weili had enough time to decompress and let the experience fully soak in, she took to social media to issue the following statement:

“I want to congratulate Rose on her victory .She bounced back from her defeat. I believe I will also come back, only beat a great champion, to become a legend, and beat a legend, I will become a new me. Before, my goal was to win the UFC championship, but today, I have a higher goal than that. Thank you! It’s normal to lose and win. That’s the UFC. Andrade, Joanna, Rose have all lost and they all come back and try again. I have deepened my understanding of UFC today. So I believe I can come back. Hopefully the UFC will schedule a rematch soon.”

In a bit of good news for the now-former champion, Dana White has, in fact, expressed interest in a rematch between her and Namajunas. Though he did not commit to that being his definitive choice, his words still should ease the blow of suffering her first defeat inside the Octagon.

