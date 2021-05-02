41-Year-Old Glover Teixeira Never Stopped Believing He’d Be Champion

Defying Father Time is no easy adversary, and the 41-year old Glover Teixeira never gave up on the belief that he would one day be UFC champion.

At 41-years old, not only is Glover Teixeira a top-ranked UFC fighter but he’s also cemented himself as the clear number one contender in his weight class. The Brazilian marries boxing with clinch tie-ups that inevitably floor his opponents. Finally, at UFC 266, the perennial light-heavyweight contender will get another opportunity to fight for the title. With nearly ten years in the UFC, Teixeira’s longevity is something to behold, and it will be on full display when he takes on the champion later this year.

After speaking to AG Fight, it seems the light-heavyweight challenger is ready for another shot at gold since he hasn’t competed for a belt since 2014 in a failed bid against former divisional king Jon Jones.

“I always believed that I was going to get that belt, that I was going to get there. Teixeira said to AG Fight. I lost to the guys who fought for the belt afterward like Anthony Johnson, (Alexander) Gustafsson. I hit the post several times and this fight with ‘Marreta’ was to remove that. He said to me, ‘This time, go.’ I managed to achieve this victory and always believing,”

Following the Brazilian’s losses to former title challengers Johnson and Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira understood the gravity of his situation and capitalized. The 41-year old put on a spectacular performance when he submitted fellow UFC powerhouse Thiago Santos with a rear-naked choke. When all was said and done, Teixeira got his hand raised in what was perhaps one of his strongest fights to date. Despite a long journey, the light-heavyweight never extinguished the fire on his title dreams.

“The road was long, more than seven years, but I was there and saw the chance. Glover Teixeira said. I won’t say it was easy. Now we are here again. I sought this dream with joy. We are getting experience with life. We do so much wrong that one time we get it right. I am in a peaceful moment. I just want things to flow to do what I love.”

At UFC 266, Glover Teixeira is back to the position he has sought since 2014 and will make one final stand for the light-heavyweight title against champion Jan Blachowcz later this year.

Do you believe Glover Teixeira can capture the light-heavyweight title against Blachowicz at UFC 266? Let us know below!