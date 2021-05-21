UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 27 are in, and the main and co-main events are set!

There was one fight cancellation, with the flyweight bout between Raulian Paiva and David Dvorak cancelled after Paiva withdrew from the bout due to weight-cutting complications. UFC newcomer Juancamilo Ronderos will step in on 24 hours’ notice to face Dvorak instead. However, Ronderos missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be docked 20% of his fight purse as a result.

All other bouts are cleared to go, including the main event featuring Cody Garbrandt taking on Rob Font and the possible title eliminator between Xiaonan Yan and Carla Esparza. Garbrandt has promised that the current version of himself that will show up tomorrow night will be the best version the public has ever seen. Meanwhile, Font believes that now is the perfect time for him to defeat Garbrandt. We’ll see whose words jibe more with reality tomorrow night!

In the co-main event, Xiaonan Yan will be facing Carla Esparza. Both women believe that this fight will serve as a title eliminator. Yan has told MMA News that the UFC has implied to her management that a victory here would earn her a title shot. As for Esparza, she is excited at the prospect of earning a rematch against Rose Namajunas by picking up the win here. That rematch would take the strawweight division full circle by again pairing up the two women who competed to become the first-ever champion of the division.

And who can forget about the middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan? Both top-10 middleweights will be looking to get back in the win column here, and this fight is as high level as it is unpredictable.

UFC Vegas 27 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday, May 22, 2021 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card kicks off at 7 PM ET, with the preliminary card beginning at 4 PM ET. You can view the full card and weigh-in results below!

UFC Vegas 27 MAIN CARD

Rob Font (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Justin Tafa (265.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264)

Norma Dumont (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Bill Algeo (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

UFC Vegas 27 PRELIMINARY CARD

Chris Barnett (263) vs. Ben Rothwell (265.5)

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Claudio Silva (169.5)

Victor Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Josh Culibao (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

David Dvorak (126) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)

Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155)

Rafael Alves (154.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155.5)

