Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Set For July 23 BKFC Event

Paige VanZant and RachaelOstovich are set to meet again, this time in the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

First reported by MMA Junkie, VanZant and Ostovich have agreed to compete on the July 23 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) card. This will be Ostovich’s bare-knuckle boxing debut. VanZant had an unsuccessful outing in her own debut, falling to Britain Hart in February. She will now look to defeat Ostovich in boxing like she did in MMA back in 2019.

Paige VanZant exited the UFC last year after turning in a winning promotional record of 5-4. VanZant is also known for being a former Dancing With The Stars participant as well as an author, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, among other things. For some, the most surprising crossover for VanZant was paradoxically within the combat sports world when she decided to enter the grisly world of bare-knuckle boxing. She stumbled in her February debut but could enter the ring much more confidently against a familiar opponent she already outfought in her previous home.

Rachael Ostovich had a 1-3 record in the UFC and a 4-6 MMA record overall. Perhaps zeroing in on one specific discipline will be more beneficial for her, and what better way to put this theory to the test than by facing a previous MMA opponent in the new sport? Ostovich signed with BKFC in April, and from the moment she joined the organization, this bout was in the works. Now, there is a date attached to the quasi-rematch between old foes.

Will you be watching Paige VanZant take on Rachael Ostovich in a bare-knuckle boxing match on July 23?