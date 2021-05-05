Aleksandar Rakic Targeting #1-Contender Fight With Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka’s incredible spinning back-elbow knockout against Dominick Reyes has attracted the attention of the #3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic.

At UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka emerged as one of the hottest light-heavyweight contenders in years after his must-see martial arts style led to a highlight-reel knockout. Following the emphatic performance, Prochazka rocketed to the number two ranked position and took Aleksandar Rakic’s old spot. With the Austrian knocked down a peg, he believes a number one contender fight with Prochazka is the answer to a shot at the title.

“He did a great performance,” Rakic told MMA Junkie of Prochazka. “He knocked out Reyes. He’s now a top contender, and this fight makes sense against Jiri. The result what happened on Saturday is the best thing that could have happened to me because this wakes my attention, my motivation. I’m even now more motivated to go back to the gym, to train harder and harder.”

Aleksandar Rakic Calls For Title Eliminator Against Jiří Procházka

Jiri Prochazka (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Overall, Rakic has been on a tear of his own, with two of his recent wins coming against elite competition. First, the 29-year old beat Anthony Smith and then he fought and beat Thiago Santos in another unanimous decision victory. While some of his fights have not been as flashy as Prochazka’s, Aleksandar Rakic remains a very tough out in the UFC light-heavyweight division.

“I know I can knock anybody out in the division, and I can finish anybody in the division. Rakic said. It’s just a matter of time. I don’t want to force any knockouts or any submission. It will come by itself. But I know what I’m capable of doing, and this is the fight that makes the most sense, me and Jiri, and the winner is gonna fight for the title.”

Since many are beginning to recognize Prochazka as the de-facto number one contender, perhaps it’s the right time to book a fight between Aleksandar Rakic and the new kid on the block so fans can determine who is the most worthy contender to face champion Jan Blachowicz in 2021.

Would you like to see Prochazka fight for the title now, or do you believe he should fight Aleksandar Rakic to prove he’s ready for the title shot? Let us know below!